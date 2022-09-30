Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
