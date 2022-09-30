ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $218.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,629 shares of company stock worth $8,241,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

