Reviewing Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.98%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.42 -$24.68 million ($0.97) -5.46 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -52.42% -87.39% -32.03% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

