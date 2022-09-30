Reviewing Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR)

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) and Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flasr has a beta of -2.16, suggesting that its share price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Flasr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Core Molding Technologies and Flasr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Core Molding Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Molding Technologies is more favorable than Flasr.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Flasr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies 0.93% 3.10% 1.65% Flasr N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and Flasr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million 0.28 $4.67 million $0.36 27.56 Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core Molding Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, automobile, power sport, construction, agriculture, building products, and other commercial markets in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Flasr

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

