Reviewing Exscientia (EXAI) & Its Competitors

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 271 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exscientia to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exscientia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 696 3593 10349 152 2.67

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 161.93%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 96.51%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -4.67 Exscientia Competitors $750.04 million $142.11 million 3.99

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exscientia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Summary

Exscientia competitors beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

