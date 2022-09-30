Reviewing Franklin Wireless (FKWL) and The Competition

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Wireless to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $24.00 million -$3.76 million -8.55 Franklin Wireless Competitors $653.84 million $23.51 million 3.73

Franklin Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.5% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Wireless and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Wireless Competitors 144 533 1160 34 2.58

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Franklin Wireless’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Wireless’ rivals have a beta of 4.28, indicating that their average stock price is 328% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -15.69% -8.61% -7.20% Franklin Wireless Competitors -23.83% 6.94% -8.23%

Summary

Franklin Wireless rivals beat Franklin Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). It offers M2M and IoT solutions that include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

