Reviewing Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 5 2 0 2.13 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 189.63%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Fresnillo.

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gold Resource pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.23 $421.21 million N/A N/A Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.16 $8.03 million $0.13 12.62

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Fresnillo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

