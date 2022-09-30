Reviewing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) & GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and GAMCO Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get InterPrivate III Financial Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A GAMCO Investors $301.13 million 1.49 $73.20 million $2.82 6.04

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.6% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -278.07% -0.32% GAMCO Investors 25.58% 73.14% 32.45%

Risk and Volatility

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and GAMCO Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as InterPrivate II Financial Holdings Corp. and changed its name to InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. in January 6, 2021. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.