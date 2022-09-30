RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

RGCO stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

