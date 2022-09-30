Richard W. Baker Buys 4,797 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,797 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,527 shares in the company, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
