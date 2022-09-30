Richard W. Baker Buys 4,797 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 4,797 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,527 shares in the company, valued at $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $417.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.