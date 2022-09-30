Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.29 ($8.12).

RMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

LON RMV opened at GBX 466.60 ($5.64) on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 458.20 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($9.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 613.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 604.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

