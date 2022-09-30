Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $653.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $653.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.