Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $653.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $653.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTMVY. HSBC began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Investec raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Rightmove Stock Performance
RTMVY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $22.09.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
