RioDeFi Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,735.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00082413 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.