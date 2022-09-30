Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,828.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014533 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

