Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives $11.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

RITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.