Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RITM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

