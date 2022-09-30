River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 346,034 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346,034 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

