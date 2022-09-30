River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 74,249 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,249 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 4.03% of Ituran Location and Control worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRN. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $23.30 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $546.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.15%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

