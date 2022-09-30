Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

