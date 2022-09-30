Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price Hits $2.94 on Major Exchanges

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00015214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Router Protocol is www.routerprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens.”

