Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1710000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

