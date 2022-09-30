Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $125.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $125.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $94.48 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

