Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of BB opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,573 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 381.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4,241.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,086,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,528 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

