Royal Bank of Canada Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $321.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $321.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.99. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

