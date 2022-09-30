Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.

Insider Transactions at Rural Funds Group

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider David Bryant bought 389,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$998,563.00 ($698,295.80).

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

