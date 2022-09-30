RUSH COIN Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. RUSH COIN has a total market cap of $19.50 million and $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RUSH COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RUSH COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RUSH COIN Profile

RUSH COIN launched on August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. RUSH COIN’s official website is rushcoin.io.

Buying and Selling RUSH COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

