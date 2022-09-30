Saber (SBR) One Day Volume Tops $214,164.00

Saber (SBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Saber has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Saber has a market cap of $3.39 million and $214,164.00 worth of Saber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saber coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Saber Profile

Saber was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Saber’s total supply is 1,277,399,443 coins. Saber’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saber’s official website is saber.so.

Saber Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saber Labs contributes to Saber, a cross-chain stablecoin exchange on Solana. Saber provides the liquidity foundation for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, like the US dollar or bitcoin. As Solana’s core cross-chain liquidity network, Saber helps facilitate the transfer of assets between Solana and other blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saber directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saber should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saber using one of the exchanges listed above.

