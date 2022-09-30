Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

