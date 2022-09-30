Safe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $195,852.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.37 or 0.00058427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $236.82 million and $195,852.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00131828 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064980 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

