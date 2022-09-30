SafeBlast (BLAST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $132,708.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $771,511.08 and $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

