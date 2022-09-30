SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $280.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 145.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 182.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $6,114.28 and $280.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk).”

