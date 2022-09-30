Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

EPA:SAF opened at €93.01 ($94.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.07. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

