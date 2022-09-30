Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €19.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.60 ($20.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZG stock opened at €19.61 ($20.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of €24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.32. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €19.79 ($20.19) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.06.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

