Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€811.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPA MC opened at €608.00 ($620.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €659.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €621.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

