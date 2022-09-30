Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $13.00

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANGGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,945,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 865,406 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,685,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 283,430 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

