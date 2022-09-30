Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Stock Down 3.2 %

BFS stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

