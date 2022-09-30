Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $183.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

