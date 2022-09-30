Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $528,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $370.55 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $364.23 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.23.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.