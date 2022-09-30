Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

