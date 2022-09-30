Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

SAIC stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

