Scotiabank Trims WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Target Price to C$170.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSPOF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.08.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

