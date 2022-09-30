Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,615 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,942,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,452,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

