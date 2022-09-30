Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,738 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.