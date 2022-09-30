Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.