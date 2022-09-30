SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SCWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SecureWorks by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

