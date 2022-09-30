SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.70–$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.32 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.
SecureWorks Stock Performance
SCWX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SecureWorks by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.