Securities Trust of Scotland plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON STS opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.65. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 206.41 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($2.92).

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

