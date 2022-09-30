Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $199.17 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003962 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $199.17 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 261,000,003 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

