Shadows (DOWS) Market Capitalization Reaches $577,517.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Shadows has a total market cap of $577,517.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

