Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 9.5%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 46,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,393,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sharecare by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

