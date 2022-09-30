Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244,886.69

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Shibaken Finance has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Shibaken Finance has a total market capitalization of $244,886.69 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shibaken Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shibaken Finance Coin Profile

Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shibaken Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shibaken Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shibaken Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shibaken Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

